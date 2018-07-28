Mother and 5 of her children die in Michigan motel fire - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mother and 5 of her children die in Michigan motel fire

SODUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A fire that swept through a southwestern Michigan motel early Saturday killed five children and their mother, authorities said.

The Cosmo Extended Stay Motel in Sodus Township was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived shortly after receiving a 911 call at 1:45 a.m., the Berrien County sheriff's office said.

Kiarre Curtis, 26, and five children ranging in age from 2 to 10 years old likely succumbed to smoke inhalation, Chief Deputy Robert Boyce said. Her husband and a 1-year-old child survived. All eight were in the same room.

"It's tragic. It tears at your heart," Boyce said. "Any time you have children, it's worse. When it's multiple children, it's even worse."

The motel is off Interstate 94 in the southwestern corner of Michigan, roughly 100 miles (160 kilometers) from Chicago. Authorities said 27 rooms were occupied and 90 percent of the property was damaged by smoke, fire or water.

Boyce described the two-story motel as a place for people with low incomes to "get back on their feet."

Eight people were treated for smoke inhalation and released from a hospital. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Curtis' husband, Samuel Curtis, was the father of some of the children who died, Boyce said.

"His whole world's been turned upside down," the chief deputy said.

A motel resident, Sarah Sanders, said she fled after a friend shouted at her to get out.

"By the time we get outside, the end of the building exploded," Sanders told the South Bend Tribune. "The glass shattered out and there was big whoof of flame."

Another resident, Robert Payne, said the fire started just a few doors from his room. He said he liked the children and sometimes gave them money for candy.

"They never talked back; perfect," Payne said. "It breaks my heart that I ain't going to see them no more. That's a shame."

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that police now say the dead woman's name was Kiarre Curtis, not Kiarre Samuel.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Experts say urban sprawl, climate change hike wildfire risk

    Experts say urban sprawl, climate change hike wildfire risk

    Saturday, July 28 2018 1:12 PM EDT2018-07-28 17:12:19 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 4:37 PM EDT2018-07-28 20:37:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2017 file photo shows an aerial view shows the devastation of the Coffey Park neighborhood after the Tubbs swept through in Santa Rosa, Calif. In the last year, fires have devastated neighborh...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2017 file photo shows an aerial view shows the devastation of the Coffey Park neighborhood after the Tubbs swept through in Santa Rosa, Calif. In the last year, fires have devastated neighborh...
    A fire that started days earlier in a rural community in Northern California underscored a new reality in the state when it suddenly tore through neighborhoods on the edge of a city: Urban areas in the Golden State...More >>
    A fire that started days earlier in a rural community in Northern California underscored a new reality in the state when it suddenly tore through neighborhoods on the edge of a city: Urban areas in the Golden State are increasingly vulnerable to wildfires.More >>

  • Massive Northern California fire gets even bigger

    Massive Northern California fire gets even bigger

    Saturday, July 28 2018 11:07 AM EDT2018-07-28 15:07:28 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-07-28 20:33:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger). Homes leveled by the Carr Fire line the Lake Keswick Estates area of Redding, Calif., on Friday, July 28, 2018.(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Homes leveled by the Carr Fire line the Lake Keswick Estates area of Redding, Calif., on Friday, July 28, 2018.
    In the small California community of Keswick, only a handful of homes remain.More >>
    In the small California community of Keswick, only a handful of homes remain.More >>

  • Ex-pastor sentenced to 18 years in child sexual abuse case

    Ex-pastor sentenced to 18 years in child sexual abuse case

    Saturday, July 28 2018 2:32 PM EDT2018-07-28 18:32:13 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 4:27 PM EDT2018-07-28 20:27:37 GMT
    A former New Jersey pastor who co-founded a Christian music festival has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in a child sex abuse case.More >>
    A former New Jersey pastor who co-founded a Christian music festival has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in a child sex abuse case.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly