First Alert Weather: Saturday Sunshine

One more day of dry weather is underway across Central Alabama.

A second shot of dry air is filtering into the region Saturday afternoon. As the drier air moves, the humidity will be lower meaning Heat Index Values will be just at or below the 100-degree mark even during the hours of maximum afternoon heating.

Saturday night temperatures will drop to around 65 in the normally cooler spots in North Alabama. The drier air will remain in place through Sunday and early Monday morning before our next disturbance in the form of an area of low pressure slides south and as winds become more southerly moisture returns ahead of the approaching cold front.

At least one forecast model shows a line of storms through Monday night but the storms may not develop until the daytime hours Tuesday when rain chances will be the highest in the week ahead meaning more numerous showers and thunderstorms for all of Central Alabama.

The front will be slow to clear the area through at least Wednesday, but with the stalling of the front and the onset of more rain, instability may be more limited which will limit the chances for any strong-to-severe storms.

The area of low pressure will remain essentially stationary with other upper-level disturbances rotating through the region keeping rain and thunderstorms in the forecast through at least Friday.

With the limited sunshine, there is at least one ray of sunshine through the end of the week, afternoon temperatures will remain below normal due to the added cloud cover and widespread rain. Enjoy the weekend. The humidity will be back next week.

