Man allegedly steals fire pickup truck, leads CA police on high-speed chase

ORCUTT, CA (KEYT/CNN) – Police in California arrested a man they said stole a fire pickup truck and led them on a chase down the coast.

They said 38-year-old Donald Schellinger nabbed the vehicle from a Monterey County fire station.

It was spotted more than two hours south, in Los Alamos, CA, late Friday morning.

A chase ensued, reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

Lt. Clayton Turner with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said law enforcement stopped the suspect when he tried to make a U-turn.

"And once they got him out of the vehicle and had him laying prone on the ground, that's when we made physical contact with him – just to get his hands behind his back," Turner said. "And he was compliant, and we were able to get him handcuffed and placed safely in the back of a patrol car."

Military security forces even got involved after the chase went past Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Schellinger is facing numerous charges, including vehicle theft and evading police.

