First Alert Weather: Saturday Sunshine

With a front passing through Central Alabama, northwesterly winds will help usher in drier air for the beginning of the weekend. This front will continue pushing south through the afternoon and evening hours.

The boundary will push south of our area by early Sunday morning and become stationary across South Alabama. With moisture still pushing south the only rain will likely come in South Alabama.

Late Sunday night and Monday a stronger system will push south out of the Plains States as the front which goes stationary to the south will lift north as a warm front. This will begin a return to a moist southerly wind flow by Monday afternoon and this pattern will continue into Tuesday even as another front moves through the area.

With increasing instability, this will return the chance for rain and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong-to-severe with the stronger thunderstorms developing Tuesday as the front moves through the region. By Wednesday morning, the front will begin to stall increasing rain chances for the second half of the work week.

Each afternoon there will continue the chance for stronger storms which could become severe. The exact location for any severe threat is yet to be determined so be sure to keep your WBRC FOX6 First Alert Weather App handy as we monitor the development of any severe storms next week.

