Search intensifies for missing University of Iowa student

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White House.
The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.
Documents reviewed by The Associated Press show that the Moscow lawyer said to have promised Donald Trump's presidential campaign dirt on his Democratic opponent worked more closely with senior Russian government officials than she previously let on.
Authorities hope data from Mollie Tibbetts' fitness tracker will give clues to her whereabouts.
