5 dead in apparent murder-suicide at TX home, nursing home

Police say the shooter killed two people at a home before killing two more at a nursing home. (Source: KRIS via CNN)

ROBSTOWN, TX (KRIS/CNN/RNN) – Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a Texas nursing home.

The shooter appears to have killed two people at a residence before killing two more and committing suicide at the Retama Manor Nursing Center in Robstown, TX, on Friday evening, according to city officials.

Responding officers found two men – one of them the suspected shooter – and a woman dead at the nursing home, officials said.

Herman Rodriguez, the Robstown city secretary, said two other men were found dead at the residence of one of the nursing home victims.

Rodriguez confirmed the shooter was among the five dead.

Investigators haven’t yet released the link between the shooter and victims.

Copyright 2018 KRIS via CNN. Raycom News Network contributed to this report. All rights reserved.