Sen. Doug Jones visits Vance Mercedes Benz plant

U.S. Senator Doug Jones toured Mercedes Benz USI's Vance plant for more than an hour Friday morning.

The toured occurred as concerns grow that trade tariffs could hurt the business and others in Alabama's automotive industry.

"Tariffs are taxes and when you start increasing taxes productivity, the prices go up, the demand goes down and the profits go down and the people start getting layed off," Sen. Jones told reporters.

The plant employees 3,700 people. Many more have jobs with local parts suppliers.

MBUSI President and CEO Jason Hoff admitted he's monitoring the situation, but stopped short of saying how it's affecting business.

"The tariffs are something that we keep an eye on. We're obviously a company that does business worldwide, so we're in favor of what promotes a free trade environment," Hoff explained.

Jones said he's happy President Donald Trump is talking with the European Union on a deal that limits the affect tariffs could have on the auto industry. But some executives and their employees are worried.

"We have people coming from all over the auto industry to Washington to talk to us about this and express their concern it's a real possibility. It's a real problem," Sen. Jones said.

Sen. Jones added he's co-sponsoring a bipartisan bill that studies the health of the auto industry and looks at how tariffs could hurt the industry. If the bill passes, Sen. Jones believes that could limit when some tariffs affecting.

