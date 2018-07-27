State lawmakers looking into conditions at Pinson cemetery

Mounting problems at a cemetery in Pinson now have state lawmakers looking into the situation.

Dozens of upset family members of those buried at Sunrise Memorial Gardens meeting with state leaders Friday to talk about graves sinking in and cracked headstones among other issues.

"I had him cremated. He wasn't put in the ground correctly," said Charlene Collins. Her husband is buried at Sunrise.

Ms. Collins is at the point she's ready to take things into her own hands.

"Do I need to exhume him and put him in another cemetery? I'm ready to go dig him up myself. I have someone to go and pick the headstone up," Collins said.

Sunrise is just one of a handful of cemeteries we've reported on over the past few years each having similar issues and owned by the same person.

Last year, state lawmakers approved the formation of a Jefferson County cemetery board to handle such complaints. Board members were appointed in February but they have yet to hold their first meeting.

State Representative Mary Moore believes politics is at play. Instead of separate boards, Moore wants to see state oversight.

"This is a sad situation that of all the complaints that these people have concerning Sunrise and other cemeteries. We have no laws to protect these consumers for what they are experiencing," Moore said.

The Sunrise group says they'll do everything they can to make sure their loved ones are treated with respect.

"We are going to move forward with contacting the state attorney general's office and the consumer protection form. We're going to get that filed. We're going to move forward with class action lawsuits," said Suzanne Headley. Her husband is also buried at the cemetery.

We’re still waiting to hear back from the cemetery owner. A month ago, he said he's trying to get his hands on a trust fund to help make repairs. He apologized for any inconvenience and says if he can't get funding, then the cemetery will ultimately bankrupt.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.