Editor calls Capital-Gazette victims 'friends of the people' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Editor calls Capital-Gazette victims 'friends of the people'

By BRIAN WITTE
Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The executive editor of The Washington Post says the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom last month were "friends of the people," and "not one of them deserved to be seen as an enemy."

Martin Baron spoke Saturday at a benefit concert in Annapolis, Maryland, for the five murdered employees.

While he did not mention President Donald Trump by name while speaking to the audience, Baron said "not one of them deserved to be seen as an enemy by the man who killed them, and not one of them deserved to be called an enemy by anyone else, either."

Trump has repeatedly referred to the media as the "enemy of the people." The day after the shooting, he said journalists shouldn't fear being violently attacked while doing their job.

