Concert honors 5 slain at Maryland newspaper - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Concert honors 5 slain at Maryland newspaper

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - This July 10, 2018 file photo shows Benji Madden, left, and his twin brother Joel Madden of the rock band Good Charlotte in Burbank, Calif. The city of Annapolis, Md. will hold a benefit concert on July 28 ... (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - This July 10, 2018 file photo shows Benji Madden, left, and his twin brother Joel Madden of the rock band Good Charlotte in Burbank, Calif. The city of Annapolis, Md. will hold a benefit concert on July 28 ...

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The city of Annapolis is holding a benefit concert featuring Maryland-bred rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom last month.

Good Charlotte will headline Saturday's concert titled "Annapolis Rising: A Benefit for the Capital Gazette and Free Press & First Responders." Other performers include Dublin 5, Higher Hands and Clones of Funk. The concert will feature speakers including staff from the Capital Gazette as well as Washington Post Editor Martin Baron.

The benefit concert will take place from a stage on College Avenue with the Maryland State House in the background.

It's being held one month after the June 28 fatal shooting. The suspect, Jarrod Ramos, remains jailed on five counts of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • DNA to X-ray: Military has variety of tools to ID remains

    DNA to X-ray: Military has variety of tools to ID remains

    Friday, July 27 2018 5:05 PM EDT2018-07-27 21:05:22 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 11:41 PM EDT2018-07-28 03:41:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool). A U.N. honor guard carries a casket containing remains believed to be from American servicemen killed during the 1950-53 Korean War after arriving from North Korea, at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Friday, J...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool). A U.N. honor guard carries a casket containing remains believed to be from American servicemen killed during the 1950-53 Korean War after arriving from North Korea, at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Friday, J...
    When the newly released Korean War remains are sent for analysis to a military lab in Hawaii, they'll enter a system that routinely identifies service members from that decades-old conflict.More >>
    When the newly released Korean War remains are sent for analysis to a military lab in Hawaii, they'll enter a system that routinely identifies service members from that decades-old conflict.More >>

  • 'Terrifying' California wildfire burns 500-plus structures

    'Terrifying' California wildfire burns 500-plus structures

    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:41 AM EDT2018-07-26 06:41:54 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 11:41 PM EDT2018-07-28 03:41:09 GMT
    (Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). A firefighter watches as the Cranston fire grows to more 1,200 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest above Hemet, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.(Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). A firefighter watches as the Cranston fire grows to more 1,200 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest above Hemet, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

    The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush. 

    More >>

    The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush. 

    More >>

  • Science Says record heat, fires worsened by climate change

    Science Says record heat, fires worsened by climate change

    Friday, July 27 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-07-27 19:58:50 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 11:38 PM EDT2018-07-28 03:38:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger). The Carr Fire burns along Highway 299 in Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018.(AP Photo/Noah Berger). The Carr Fire burns along Highway 299 in Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018.
    Scientists see the hand of climate change in heat records and fires breaking out globally this summer.More >>
    Scientists see the hand of climate change in heat records and fires breaking out globally this summer.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly