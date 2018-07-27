Check cashing scam hits popular job search sites

Personal assistant, data entry technician, at-home job opportunity. These are all positions that sound great, especially when you add in the benefits of paid vacation, full-time pay, and you can work on your own schedule.

But experts with the Better Business Bureau say if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is, so proceed with caution.

"They're going to want your social security number and then they're going to want your bank account so they can do the direct deposit. But stop and think, does this make sense? Why would somebody pay me this much money,” said David Smitherman, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Central Alabama.

Charles Thompson said he was scammed out of thousands of dollars. The Navy veteran said he got an email days after he posted his resume online. “I was looking for a permanent part-time position and it paid $30.70 an hour,” explained Thompson.

He said he applied to be an at-home data entry specialist. Thompson said he even spent $1,600 for storage space to transform a bedroom to his home office.

There were many red flags. Thompson said the people communicating with him used Gmail email addresses and real names of the people claiming to be with the company he was applying to.

He said they communicated over Google Hangout, but never spoke to an actual person over the phone.

The biggest red flag: he got a check in the mail from the company for more than $6,000. “As soon as I deposited the check, I was supposed to send them a copy of the deposit slip,” he said

Thompson said he reached out to police in his hometown of Memphis and he was told to call the FBI where he filed a report.

The Better Business Bureau also says if you are accepted into a new position with little or no effort, it's probably not real. “Typically, if you receive a call where someone is going to hire you on the spot without an interview, without an application, that's a red flag,” continued Smitherman.

But for people like Thompson trying to gain employment, this experience turned into a nightmare. “They're preying on people who need a job. That's how they do it,” said Thompson.

If you feel you may have been a victim, report the scam to Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker. If you feel your identity has been stolen or there's fraud, report it to your local police.

