Jill: A nice, dry night

Conditions are great for seeing the Full Moon and Mars to the right tonight. It’s the bright red dot in the sky and you have no doubt why it’s called the red planet! Actually Mars is supposed to be the closes to earth in 15 years on July 31.

On Saturday, there is a small rain chance, but otherwise the weather will be great for working in the yard. Nice weather persists for those going to the Counting Crows concert at Oak Mountain. It will be in the mid-80s at the start of the concert.

It gets stickier later this weekend and we will see widely scattered showers late and moving in from the northwest on Sunday. A system will stall out across the area next week and that will mean scattered to numerous showers and storms daily.

