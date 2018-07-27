Northport resident suffers life-threatening injuries in house fi - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Northport resident suffers life-threatening injuries in house fire

Source: Raycom images Source: Raycom images
NORTHPORT, AL (WBRC) -

A house fire in Northport left a victim with life-threatening injuries.

The resident was taken to DCH after being rescued from a house fire off Highway 171.

Northport fire responded to the call around 6:30 p.m. and quickly put our the fire after rescuing the resident.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly