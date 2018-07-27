Northport resident suffers life-threatening injuries in house fire

A house fire in Northport left a victim with life-threatening injuries.
The resident was taken to DCH after being rescued from a house fire off Highway 171.
Northport fire responded to the call around 6:30 p.m. and quickly put our the fire after rescuing the resident.
This story is developing.
