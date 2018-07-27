Human trafficking victim's branded to show ownership

Human trafficking is about power and control.

"The message is ownership. This is my property. I have groomed her for this business and I intend to keep her until I can no longer use her to make money," says Carolyn Potter, Executive Director of The WellHouse.

That message is conveyed through tattoos, brands and for some, even bar codes.

"That's a message our community needs to understand," Potter says. "We have fellow community members who are being treated like animals."

Potter says at the WellHouse, they rescue victims from all over the country.

"We have rescued girls who have had the names of their traffickers' names branded on their faces, on their foreheads, on their arms and on their legs," she says.

But Potter points out many victims have had troubling childhoods, so some cherish the brands

"I think they have looked at it before as, 'I belong to someone.' They don't always see it as this person has exercised ownership over another human being," she says.

But Potter says that's when the WellHouse works to open their eyes to the realities, adding one of the happiest days is when the women have the brands removed.

"It means freedom for that victim. They no longer walk around with that person's name or memory on their arm."

