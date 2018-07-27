HS marching bands brave heat in preparation of football season

High School students continue to brave the summer heat as they get ready for the football season.
However, it’s not just the players. Marching bands are also working constantly almost everyday.
At Shades Valley High School, they take constant breaks to make sure the students stay hydrated.
They also are only working in the morning before it gets too hot.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.