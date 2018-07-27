HS marching bands brave heat in preparation of football season - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

HS marching bands brave heat in preparation of football season

(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

High School students continue to brave the summer heat as they get ready for the football season.

However, it’s not just the players. Marching bands are also working constantly almost everyday.

At Shades Valley High School, they take constant breaks to make sure the students stay hydrated.

They also are only working in the morning before it gets too hot.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly