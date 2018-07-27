Study: U.S. named most dangerous place to give birth in developed world

A new investigation by USA Today says the United States is the most dangerous place in the developed world to give birth.

The study found that every year in the U.S. 700 women die and more than 50,000 are severely injured during or after childbirth.

The reason, according to the study, is hospitals are not following proper safety measures.

So what can you do?

According to Dr. Martha Wingate of UAB’s School of Public Health, knowing what to watch out for is key.

"I think in terms of awareness around pregnancy, awareness of what signs and symptoms are, people really taking ownership and saying no this is something wrong," said Dr. Wingate.

