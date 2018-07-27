Wrecks in construction zones continue causing concerns

Car accidents in construction zones are a continuing concern for state troopers. Some of these wrecks even involve troopers as they are trying to patrol those areas.

Corporal Steve Smith says it is a hazardous environment for them at all times, especially when patrolling both the I-59/20 construction project and the widening project on I-65 near Pelham and Alabaster.

State troopers also have other municipalities out helping enforce the speed limits.

"And trying to target aggressive driving and trying to get people to slow down in these construction zones. There is a lot of the heavy machinery. Trucks in and out of the roadway that is why those slower speeds are in place is for the safety of the motoring public as well as these workers out here and law enforcement," said Cpl. Smith.

Troopers want to remind you if you are caught speeding in these construction zones you will have to pay double what a normal speeding would cost.

