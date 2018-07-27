Olympian Meb Keflezighi to run in Birmingham Wine 10k in 2019

Lace up those running shoes! Olympian Meb Keflezighi will be running the Birmingham Wine 10k next March.

The National Center for Sports Safety announced Wednesday that Keflezighi will be the star guest at the 10K sponsored by Lululemon. He was a 2004 Athens Olympics silver medalist, 2009 New York City Marathon champion and 2014 Boston Marathon champion.

"Meb made his first Olympic team right here in Birmingham in 2004 before the Athen's Olympics so he was anxious to come back and visit with friends and get back to where it all began for him," said Joey Longoria, Executive Director of the National Center of Sports Safety.

Keflezighi will also be handing out awards after the race. The Birmingham Wine 10k is March 2, 2019. Registration is now open.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.