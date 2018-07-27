New B'ham police chief takes oath of office, receives badge

New Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith took the oath of office and got his badge along with his assistant and deputy chiefs.

"It's a new day in law enforcement It's a new day for the city of Birmingham," Smith said.

The oath of office comes during what has been a violent week with more murders and shootings. Smith said crime victims will not be forgotten.

"First and foremost we will never forget the silent victims. The 54 homicides that have occurred in the city of Birmingham, they are not over by any stretch of the imagination," Smith said.

Smith has been on the job for about month. He implemented a new reporting system where homicide investigators give command staffs regular updates on the progress of murder case. Smith said its working with more suspects in custody or being sought.

Mayor Randall Woodfin expects his new chief will bring down crime.

"At this point we are patient. Let him get in there and have time to figure things out to a way to wrap his arms around the city," Woodfin said.

Smith plans to put more officers on the street at peak hours of 4 p.m. and 10p.m., beef up the department’s technology and add additional graduations classes to make up for a 119 officer deficit.

"If you are operating in the city of Birmingham and expect to continue to do so, I suggest you get door locks now because we are coming for you today," Smith said.

