Trussville exploring changes to North Chalkville Rd. to increase Cahaba Elementary safety

The frequent use of North Chalkville Road in downtown Trussville is causing concern for those at a nearby school.

The city is exploring options to make Cahaba Elementary School safer with so much traffic nearby.

Janica Cash has lived in the area for five years. She has three children and knows the roadway can be dangerous.

"North Chalkville is a highly traveled road. I would think as a parent to have children crossing that road would very much cause a safety issue," Cash said.

The city is looking at expanding crosswalks to three other roads along North Chalkville. A crosswalk has already been installed near Magnolia Elementary. and in another move toward safety, Trussville nayor Buddy Choat said the city is looking to hire another SRO to give them a total of seven for the school system.

Cash says the area is growing so downtown and the communities need these see new additions to keep Trussville safe and attractive.

"Bringing in the new people into Trussville, new families, different travelers coming in, it's going to make Trussville a better place. It will make Trussville a better place and we love the city of Trussville,” Cash said.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.