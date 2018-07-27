NY Giants GM Gettleman says cancer in remission, month later - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

NY Giants GM Gettleman says cancer in remission, month later

By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman says the aggressive cancer he was diagnosed with five weeks ago is in remission.

Speaking to the media for the first time since the Giants disclosed in early June that he had lymphoma, Gettleman said Friday he has had four rounds of chemotherapy and will need another three more to complete his treatment.

The 67-year-old Gettleman returned to the Giants earlier this year to replace the fired Jerry Reese. He says he is feeling remarkably well, but is limited in what he can do.

Gettleman's immune system is weak and he said he can't have much contract with anyone. He has to watch training camp practices from a distance in the shade and can't fly on airplanes.

Gettleman also predicted he would return to his job full-time this season. He also plans to take part in the upcoming contract talks for star receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

