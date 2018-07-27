Cleveland Orchestra suspends concertmaster amid allegations - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Cleveland Orchestra suspends concertmaster amid allegations

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Orchestra has suspended its longtime concertmaster following the publication of two accounts detailing sexual misconduct allegations against him.

The Plain Dealer reports the orchestra said Friday that William Preucil, concertmaster since 1995, had been suspended until "further notice."

The Washington Post in a story Thursday about sexual misconduct in the classical music world reported a member of the New World Symphony in Miami, where Preucil taught, says he invited her to his hotel room for cigars and "aggressively" kissed her, opened buttons and pushed her onto a bed.

A second New World violinist says Preucil propositioned her in 2000.

The Cleveland Orchestra says it was unaware of the allegations and will conduct an independent investigation.

The Plain Dealer says Preucil was unavailable for comment.

___

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Harvard slams group alleging bias against Asian Americans

    Harvard slams group alleging bias against Asian Americans

    Friday, July 27 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-07-27 22:41:49 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 6:43 PM EDT2018-07-27 22:43:56 GMT
    Harvard University is defending its admissions practices in new court records that also offer a scathing rebuke of the group that's suing over alleged discrimination.More >>
    Harvard University is defending its admissions practices in new court records that also offer a scathing rebuke of the group that's suing over alleged discrimination.More >>

  • Jurors acquit ex-Tennessee football players in rape trial

    Jurors acquit ex-Tennessee football players in rape trial

    Friday, July 27 2018 6:43 PM EDT2018-07-27 22:43:47 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 6:43 PM EDT2018-07-27 22:43:47 GMT
    (Michael Patrick/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2015, file photo, former University of Tennessee football players Michael Williams, right, and A.J. Johnson stand in court before the start of Williams's rape trial in Knox...(Michael Patrick/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2015, file photo, former University of Tennessee football players Michael Williams, right, and A.J. Johnson stand in court before the start of Williams's rape trial in Knox...
    Jurors have acquitted two former University of Tennessee football players, nearly 3 ½ years after they were indicted on aggravated rape charges.More >>
    Jurors have acquitted two former University of Tennessee football players, nearly 3 ½ years after they were indicted on aggravated rape charges.More >>

  • Science Says record heat, fires worsened by climate change

    Science Says record heat, fires worsened by climate change

    Friday, July 27 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-07-27 19:58:50 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 6:43 PM EDT2018-07-27 22:43:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger). The Carr Fire burns along Highway 299 in Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018.(AP Photo/Noah Berger). The Carr Fire burns along Highway 299 in Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018.
    Scientists see the hand of climate change in heat records and fires breaking out globally this summer.More >>
    Scientists see the hand of climate change in heat records and fires breaking out globally this summer.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly