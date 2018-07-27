Woman charged with assault, kidnap after car accident in Bessemer

Bessemer police are investigating an assault that occurred July 24.

Police received a call just after 9 a.m. of an assault in the 900 block of Academy Drive. Upon arrival, they found the suspect, Sharonda M. James, 30, and the victim. Police say an investigation revealed the two females fought and James forced the victim into a car. An accident then occurred, causing the victim to suffer non-life-threatening injuries. James then initially left the scene.

James has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries. Her total bond is $40,000.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.