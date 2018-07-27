Where to find all ‘Fortnite’ birthday cake locations

By Cody Perez



Content Provided by

Believe it or not, this week marks the one year anniversary of Fortnite. While the Battle Royale portion wouldn’t launch until shortly after Save the World, the game first came out exactly a year ago.

The Fortnite birthday cake challenge is by far the most important of the features Epic Games has added in celebration of the game’s first birthday. This challenge has a total of 10 parts to it, and requires some patience and diligence. It’s totally worth it, though, as the challenge isn’t like most weekly seasonal challenges. The Fortnite birthday cake challenge rewards players with an exclusive birthday reward upon completion.

Fortnite birthday cake locations guide

The Fortnite birthday cake challenge is a simple one to explain. This Battle Royale challenge tasks you with finding 10 birthday cakes scattered and hidden around the map so you can dance in front of them. Easy enough, right? Well, easy enough in theory, but harder to accomplish in reality if you don’t know where to look for the 10 cakes.

That’s where we come in. Below, you’ll find our deep guide for where to find all 10 Fortnite birthday cake locations on the map. Let’s get started.

Fortnite birthday cake Lazy Links location

You can complete these in any order you’d like but we’re going to start with the northernmost birthday cake and then go clockwise around the map in a circle. That means the first cake to do a little dance in front of is found in Lazy Links, formerly known as Anarchy Acres, to the far north of the map. What you will want to do is first head to the southern end of Lazy Links.

There is a road that runs just south of Lazy Links and its golf courses. Go to the part of the road that is near the sand pits and you will see this huge cake just sitting right there on the side of the road. You can do any dance you’d like in front of it in order to complete this first part of the challenge.

Fortnite birthday cake Wailing Woods/Risky Reels location

This one isn’t as obvious and easy to find as the other ones are. For this one, head to either Wailing Woods or Risky Reels. It doesn’t matter which location you select as the cake is situated just between both locations. If you are in Wailing Woods, you will want to head northwest of the name Wailing Woods on the mini-map until you are outside the forest.

If you are in Risky Reels, head southeast until you are near the edge of the woods. There is a little hill in between the locations that you can see from afar that has the cake atop it. Head up the hill and dance to the beat.

Fortnite birthday cake Lonely Lodge location

Your next stop is just southeast of the Wailing Woods and Risky Reels birthday cake. You are going to want to head to Lonely Lodge. This birthday cake is pretty easy to find, especially if you are coming from the direction of the previous cake that we just covered. It is located on the western edge of the location near the parked cars and RV’s.

You will find it on a very small hill overlooking the road and parked vehicles. Head up to it and do your thing, and you will have this Lonely Lodge birthday cake portion of the challenge completed.

Fortnite birthday cake Retail Row location

Next up is the Retail Row birthday cake location. You will want to head to the location and go to the eastern section of the town. You are going to look for the basketball courts and the houses near it as your next destination. Once you have arrived near the basketball courts, you are very close to this cake.

The cake is in the middle of the road in Retail Row near the courts and the other buildings in the area. Check to make sure no one is around so they can’t ruin your day. If the coast is clear, run up to it, get your dance on, and you will have this location finished.

Fortnite birthday cake Paradise Palms location

Now, it’s time to head for the one and only time in this challenge to the new desert area in the southeast quadrant of the map. This new desert location was added with the release of season five. Our destination is the main town in the desert called Paradise Palms. You are going to head to Paradise Palms, specifically the northern edge of the scorching hot town.

This next birthday cake is located on the northern side of Paradise Palms, technically just outside of the town. If you are approaching the town from the north side, it will be easy to see this next cake. It is located on a small stool overlooking the entrance to the town and just near the road. It is also in sight of the welcome to paradise sign for the town so if you see that sign, you’re in the right area.

Fortnite birthday cake Fatal Fields location

This specific birthday cake is really easy to spot once you arrive at the destination. Your next location to visit on the map is Fatal Fields. Once you arrive at Fatal Fields, you will then want to head near the middle of the entire area. This cake is located almost perfectly in the middle of the location with balloons nearby to guide you.

For the exact spot, you can find this cake right in between the words Fatal Fields on the minimap. Head towards that one tiny spot and you will find this cake waiting for you there. Do your jig and you have completed this location.

Fortnite birthday cake Flush Factory location

Here is another cake that is pretty easy to spot once you head to that right area. As noted above, your next destination is Flush Factory. You will want to head this location on the southernmost tip of the map to find this pretty easy to spot birthday cake.

The Flush Factory birthday cake is located right near the northern entrance into the parking lot by the factory. Right near the entrance is a big shiny toilet sign. You will find this next birthday cake located just in front of the toilet sign next to the entrance into the area.

Fortnite birthday cake Greasy Grove location

The next birthday cake is another one that is pretty simple and easy to find. You are going to want to head to Greasy Grove near the southern end of the map. The area of Greasy Grove that you are going to want to head to is right near the northern entrance to the location.

From there, look right on the main road that goes through Greasy Grove, and you will find this birthday cake just sitting right here on the road. It is located in between the basketball courts on one side and the Durr Burger restaurant on the other side.

Fortnite birthday cake Loot Lake/Tilted Towers location

For this one, you will want to head exactly in the middle between Loot Lake and Tilted Towers. To do so, pick one of the two locations. If you are coming from Tilted Towers, you will want to go just northeast of the location to the edge of the lake. If you’re in Loot Lake, head just a little southwest to the edge of the lake.

It is located just to the west of the river and on the southern shore of Loot Lake. It is pretty easy to see this even from far away, as long as you’re in the right area, so getting to it shouldn’t be a problem.

Fortnite birthday cake Pleasant Park location

To reach this birthday cake you’re going to want to head to Pleasant Park. Just to the east of the center of Pleasant Park is a little gas station on the side. The gas station is on the eastern edge of the Park, and you will see balloons near it. The next cake is just a little to the east of the gas station.

You will want to head east of the station to where you see a little hill with some trees. Head towards that and you will see the large cake just a little bit ahead of you. Simply dance in front of it and you have completed this challenge once and for all.

Fortnite birthday cake challenge reward

So, what is your reward for all your efforts? For completing finding all 10 Fortnite birthday cakes and dancing in front of them, you will receive an exclusive birthday-themed prize. That prize is a unique birthday spray that you won’t be able to receive anywhere else in the game. Most likely, this spray won’t ever be distributed again outside of the anniversary event, so be sure to grab it for yourself while you still can. Good luck!



helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.