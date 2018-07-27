Contract extension keeps Saban in Tuscaloosa until at least 2026

Alabama head coach Nick Saban isn't leaving Alabama anytime soon.

Saban and director of athletics Greg Byrne agreed to a contract extension and raise that will keep Saban in Tuscaloosa until at least 2026 and will have the coach making more than $10 million within the next five years. The agreement is subject to approval by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Trustees of The University of Alabama.

The new agreement extends Saban's contact by one year, keeping Saban as the Crimson Tide's head coach through February 28, 2026. The base salary and talent fee, according to the University's press release, will rise to $7.5 million and increase $400,000 annually. The new agreement also adds an $800,000 incentive for championships, making Saban's base salary $8.7 million this fall.

“Our family is thrilled to agree to a contract extension with The University of Alabama that will keep us in Tuscaloosa for the rest of our coaching career,” Saban said in a press release. “For Terry and me, the Tuscaloosa community and the state of Alabama have become home, and a place with deep roots for our entire family. We are very excited about the future, and this agreement allows us to continue to build on the success we have enjoyed at Alabama – both on and off the football field. We want to thank the Board of Trustees, President Bell, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, our athletics administration, the football staff and the entire University community for their support. I’ve said this before, but the most satisfying part of our job is seeing the young men that represent our program grow and develop, not only in football, but more importantly in what they have been able to accomplish in their lives because of their involvement in our program.”

Saban is entering his 12th season as a head coach and ninth at Alabama. He has won five national championships and five conference titles with the Crimson Tide. Saban's 125 wins in those nine years is the most of any FBS school during a 10-year span in the AP poll era (since 1936). Under Saban, Alabama has had 77 players selected in the NFL Draft, including 26 first-round picks.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.