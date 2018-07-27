Jill: Tracking a few showers, otherwise nice for this time of year

There are widely scattered showers and isolated storms that continue to impact areas north of I-20. Anything that does form fades quickly this evening.

Conditions should be nice for those going to the Barons game. I think most areas will be able to see the full moon which rises at 7:54 pm and also a bright Mars that will be even closer to the moon. Actually, Mars is supposed to be the closest to earth in 15 years on July 31.

On Saturday, storm chances climb to 30% during the evening hours from west to east and temperatures remain similar. The weather looks good for those going to the Counting Crows concert at Oak Mountain.

It gets stickier this weekend and we will see widely scattered showers late on Sunday moving in from the northwest. A system will stall out across the area next week and that will mean scattered to numerous showers and storms daily.

