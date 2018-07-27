Actor Ed Westwick won't be prosecuted over rape allegations

Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.More >>
Scientists say they've detected water beneath the surface of Mars, raising the possibility of life on that planet.More >>
The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush.More >>
