What does it mean for the show's future?

Orange Is the New Black finally gave fans what they've wanted... But now what?

In this age or reboots and revivals, it feels like modern TV has already remade all the great TV shows of old, but there were still a few gems that remained unexploited... until now.

All In The Family and The Jeffersons reboots could be on the way!



By Lindsay MacDonald,

Deadline reports Norman Lear (who celebrates his 96th birthday on Friday!) has signed a first-look deal with Sony, which includes the rights to re-imagine some of Lear's greatest works, including All In The Family, The Jeffersons, Good Times, Maude and Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman. Given the critical success of Lear's One Day at a Time reboot on Netflix, on which Lear serves as an executive producer, it's seems pretty likely that Sony will attempt to duplicate that success with another Lear classic.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Brent and Norman. Norman is an icon in our industry and it's a dream come true to be working with him. We're excited to create more magic with Norman and Brent," said Sony Pictures Television president Jeff Frost and co-presidents, Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter in a statement.

"I couldn't be prouder and more excited about joining Sony Pictures Television, who has the guts to go with a kid," Lear joked.

