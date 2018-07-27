Death toll in Pennsylvania floods hits 2 after body found - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Death toll in Pennsylvania floods hits 2 after body found

(Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP). Water rises on Duke Street in Hummelstown, Pa., Tuesday, July 24, 2018 as flooding on the Swatara Creek has caused a disaster declaration in Derry Township. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP). Water rises on Duke Street in Hummelstown, Pa., Tuesday, July 24, 2018 as flooding on the Swatara Creek has caused a disaster declaration in Derry Township.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities have identified a second victim of this week's flooding in Pennsylvania.

The coroner said Friday a woman found by a civilian in Conewago Creek near Elizabethtown is 19-year-old Laura Olweiler. He says she died of accidental drowning.

Her body was recovered Thursday less than a mile downstream from where police said she was swept into the swollen creek on Monday as she tried to cross it.

An 18-year-old man also drowned, apparently when he was swept away by floodwaters in Adams County after his car became stranded. His body was found Wednesday.

Five days of downpours brought a foot or more of rain to an over 100-mile swath of Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

