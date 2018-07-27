Tiger cub abandoned at Texas border gets new, permanent home - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tiger cub abandoned at Texas border gets new, permanent home

WYLIE, Texas (AP) - A live tiger cub that was abandoned in a duffel bag at the U.S. border is settling into his new home in Texas.

Kenobi arrived Thursday night at In-Sync Exotics , an animal sanctuary in Wylie, 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

Border Patrol agents discovered the cub April 30 while patrolling along the Rio Grande near Brownsville. They said three people apparently trying to enter the U.S. illegally just dumped the bag containing the tiger and fled back to Mexico.

Kenobi was initially given a temporary home at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, but his move to In-Sync Exotics is permanent. The sanctuary says Kenobi will have a playmate in Kylo Ren , a white tiger cub born there in March shortly after the rescue of his parents.

