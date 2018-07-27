Tiger cub abandoned at Texas border gets new, permanent home

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP, File). FILE - This April 30, 2018, file photo, provided by U.S Customs and Border Protection shows a male tiger in a duffle bag that was seized at the border near Brownsville, Texas. The cub that was abandone...

(Jason Hoekema/The Brownsville Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this May 1, 2018, file photo, a tiger cub is shown inside a veterinary clinic at Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas. Smugglers left behind the live tiger cub in a duffel bag when they ...

WYLIE, Texas (AP) - A live tiger cub that was abandoned in a duffel bag at the U.S. border is settling into his new home in Texas.

Kenobi arrived Thursday night at In-Sync Exotics , an animal sanctuary in Wylie, 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

Border Patrol agents discovered the cub April 30 while patrolling along the Rio Grande near Brownsville. They said three people apparently trying to enter the U.S. illegally just dumped the bag containing the tiger and fled back to Mexico.

Kenobi was initially given a temporary home at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, but his move to In-Sync Exotics is permanent. The sanctuary says Kenobi will have a playmate in Kylo Ren , a white tiger cub born there in March shortly after the rescue of his parents.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.