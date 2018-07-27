Back to school rally in Tuscaloosa Saturday

A back to school rally is planned for Central High School in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, July 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



The event is for schools in the western zone of the Tuscaloosa City School system. The rally is open to students, parents, families and community members.



There will be refreshments, activities, and information, including school registration information.



Longtime educator Gloria Hamner is an organizer of the event. Hamner is also a parent involvement consultant in the Tuscaloosa City Schools. She says the goal of the event is to get students and parents prepared to start school on the right foot.



"Parents play a very important role in education, because without them, we couldn't have their children there," Hamner said.



"We want parents to show up for all the activities, really get involved in what's going on at the school, at your various schools."

Hamner also said leadership is an important trait for students to have, and she said that starts with parents displaying leadership to their children.



School begins in the Tuscaloosa City Schools on August 8.

