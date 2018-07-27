Chef Donnell's: Chicken Tacos

1 Pound Chicken thighs
2 cups slice onion, bell peppers red and green
1/2 cup corn cooked
Lime
Fajita seasoning to taste
1/2 cup diced tomatoes
2 cups lettuce
1 cup cabbage
Cilantro
Lime vinaigrette
1/4 cup vinegar
1 teaspoon of lime juice
Sugar to taste
1 1/2 cup olive
Mix vinegar, lime juice and sugar together. Whisk the oil very slow into the Bowl.
Mix lettuce, cabbage, cilantro and tomatoes together. Add the vinaigrette to salad and set aside.
Sauté pan add oil and chicken sauté for 2 minutes. Add onion and bell peppers, seasoning with fajita seasoning and add 2-3 tablespoon of water and sauté 5- 8 minutes.
Place chicken mixture in taco shell and top salad mixture and corn.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.