Chef Donnell's: Chicken Tacos

1 Pound Chicken thighs

2 cups slice onion, bell peppers red and green

1/2 cup corn cooked

Lime

Fajita seasoning to taste

1/2 cup diced tomatoes

2 cups lettuce

1 cup cabbage

Cilantro

Lime vinaigrette

1/4 cup vinegar

1 teaspoon of lime juice

Sugar to taste

1 1/2 cup olive

Mix vinegar, lime juice and sugar together. Whisk the oil very slow into the Bowl.

Mix lettuce, cabbage, cilantro and tomatoes together. Add the vinaigrette to salad and set aside.

Sauté pan add oil and chicken sauté for 2 minutes. Add onion and bell peppers, seasoning with fajita seasoning and add 2-3 tablespoon of water and sauté 5- 8 minutes.

Place chicken mixture in taco shell and top salad mixture and corn.

