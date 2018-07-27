First noise, now odor: Windows near airports cause problems - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

First noise, now odor: Windows near airports cause problems

CHICAGO (AP) - Special home windows intended to muffle jet noise near Chicago's two airports are causing a different problem: bad odors.

The Chicago Department of Aviation insists there are no health risks related to the windows. But deputy aviation commissioner Erin O'Donnell tells WBBM-TV that homeowners should remove the screens. No other remedies are planned until fall.

Reports released Thursday say the smell on hot days is coming from screens coated with polyvinyl chloride. O'Donnell says the odor gets trapped between two panels of glass.

The city has confirmed 612 cases. Pam Zidarich, who lives near Midway Airport, says she wants new screens. She says officials need to "get off their duff and do something."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Residents flee California wildfire as it tears through towns

    Residents flee California wildfire as it tears through towns

    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:41 AM EDT2018-07-26 06:41:54 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-07-27 14:24:28 GMT
    (Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). A firefighter watches as the Cranston fire grows to more 1,200 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest above Hemet, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.(Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). A firefighter watches as the Cranston fire grows to more 1,200 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest above Hemet, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

    The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush. 

    More >>

    The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush. 

    More >>

  • 10 more ex-students sue Ohio State over sex abuse by doctor

    10 more ex-students sue Ohio State over sex abuse by doctor

    Friday, July 27 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-07-27 04:20:34 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 10:22 AM EDT2018-07-27 14:22:07 GMT
    Ten more former students are suing Ohio State University over alleged sexual misconduct by a now-dead team doctor, accusing the school of 'institutional indifference' about students' safety and rights.More >>
    Ten more former students are suing Ohio State University over alleged sexual misconduct by a now-dead team doctor, accusing the school of 'institutional indifference' about students' safety and rights.More >>

  • Deal requires Facebook to end discriminatory ad targeting

    Deal requires Facebook to end discriminatory ad targeting

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-07-25 19:42:19 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-07-27 14:21:51 GMT
    Facebook and Washington state have reached a legally binding agreement that requires the tech giant to stop enabling advertisers to unlawfully discriminate in who sees their ads, something the company says it was...More >>
    Facebook and Washington state have reached a legally binding agreement that requires the tech giant to stop enabling advertisers to unlawfully discriminate in who sees their ads, something the company says it was doing already.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly