Trump claims US is 'economic envy of the entire world' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Trump claims US is 'economic envy of the entire world'

By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is praising new economic data released Friday, saying the U.S. is the "economic envy of the entire world."

Trump is celebrating data showing the U.S. economy surged in the April-June quarter to an annual growth rate of 4.1 percent.

Trump is predicting that as he renegotiates trade deals, "we're going to go a lot higher than these numbers."

Trump says on the South Lawn of the White House that the economic numbers are "very sustainable."

Trump is joined at the White House by Vice President Mike Pence and several members of his Cabinet. He has been trying to highlight economic gains ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • White House defends decision to bar CNN reporter from event

    White House defends decision to bar CNN reporter from event

    Thursday, July 26 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-07-26 12:52:28 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 10:29 AM EDT2018-07-27 14:29:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...
    A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>
    A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>

  • Mysterious missing parts of Malcolm X's autobiography found

    Mysterious missing parts of Malcolm X's autobiography found

    Thursday, July 26 2018 11:07 PM EDT2018-07-27 03:07:40 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 10:29 AM EDT2018-07-27 14:29:20 GMT
    The buyer was The New York Public Library's Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, based in Harlem. (Source: AP Photo)The buyer was The New York Public Library's Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, based in Harlem. (Source: AP Photo)

    For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most...

    More >>

    For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most explosive thoughts.

    More >>

  • Residents flee California wildfire as it tears through towns

    Residents flee California wildfire as it tears through towns

    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:41 AM EDT2018-07-26 06:41:54 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-07-27 14:24:28 GMT
    (Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). A firefighter watches as the Cranston fire grows to more 1,200 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest above Hemet, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.(Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). A firefighter watches as the Cranston fire grows to more 1,200 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest above Hemet, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

    The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush. 

    More >>

    The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly