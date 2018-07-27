Federal agent drowns on Tennessee River in northern Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a federal agent drowned in a northern Alabama river during a weekend outing.

Marine patrol troopers tell WAFF-TV that he died after jumping into the water from a boat to help a woman retrieve items that blew away from a boat on Sunday. The station reports that he failed to surface, and his body was later found about 100 yards downstream.

In a statement, the Bureau of Alcohol Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives identified him as Special Agent Hugh O'Connor, who was a certified explosive specialist bomb technician.

