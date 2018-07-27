Mickey: A great weekend to be outside

We are looking at another quiet morning for our last Friday in July.

We could see a little rainfall into far north Alabama due to due a weak front moving through our area.

Expect a little more cloud cover out there today with highs in the low 90s and NW winds at 5-10 mph.

Tonight should be partly cloudy with lows around 72 and light winds.

The weekend looks to be rather quiet with variably cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Our next workweek looks to be a wet one, especially Tuesday and beyond.

This morning's model run suggests we might squeeze out one more dry day on Monday, however let's wait for more data before you make any outdoor plans.

Have some fun this weekend. School starts back really soon.

