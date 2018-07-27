'Technical issue' forces Hard Rock to cancel Pat Benatar

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Atlantic City's newest hotel and casino has canceled a Pat Benatar concert minutes before the show was to start.
An "unforeseen technical issue" is blamed for the cancellation at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Thursday night.
Benatar, Neil Giraldo and Rick Springfield were scheduled to perform before the casino posted on Facebook the show would not go on, leaving people in line waiting to go into the venue. Officials did not say what the technical issue was.
Ticketholders can receive a refund at the point of purchase.
Hard Rock opened last month in what had been the Trump Taj Mahal.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush.More >>
The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush.More >>
Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.More >>
Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.More >>
Scientists say they've detected water beneath the surface of Mars, raising the possibility of life on that planet.More >>
Scientists say they've detected water beneath the surface of Mars, raising the possibility of life on that planet.More >>
For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most...More >>
For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most explosive thoughts.More >>