BP scoops up BHP Billiton shale oil assets in US - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BP scoops up BHP Billiton shale oil assets in US

LONDON (AP) - Energy producer BP has bought BHP Billiton's shale oil and gas assets in the U.S. for $10.5 billion in a deal that will give it access to the fast-growing shale industry.

CEO Bob Dudley described the deal as a "transformational acquisition."

The company says the agreement will bring in oil and gas production and resources in the liquids-rich regions of the Permian and Eagle Ford basins in Texas and in the Haynesville gas basin in Texas and Louisiana.

BP's growth in the United States has been stalled in the aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico, which has cost the company some $65 billion.

But with oil prices now above $70 a barrel, shale exploration is seen as being profitable.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • White House defends decision to bar CNN reporter from event

    White House defends decision to bar CNN reporter from event

    Thursday, July 26 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-07-26 12:52:28 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-07-27 11:07:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...
    A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>
    A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>

  • Trump administration backs Obama in national monument clash

    Trump administration backs Obama in national monument clash

    Thursday, July 26 2018 1:17 PM EDT2018-07-26 17:17:00 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-07-27 11:07:26 GMT
    A dispute over acts of Congress in 1906 and 1937 has put the Trump administration in court _ and into the unusual position of supporting a proclamation by former President Barack Obama.More >>
    A dispute over acts of Congress in 1906 and 1937 has put the Trump administration in court _ and into the unusual position of supporting a proclamation by former President Barack Obama.More >>

  • Michigan State suing insurers over Nassar claims coverage

    Michigan State suing insurers over Nassar claims coverage

    Thursday, July 26 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-07-26 22:46:39 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 6:43 AM EDT2018-07-27 10:43:09 GMT
    Michigan State University is suing its carriers over coverage of sexual assault claims by victims of jailed sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar.More >>
    Michigan State University is suing its carriers over coverage of sexual assault claims by victims of jailed sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly