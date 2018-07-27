China: Qualcomm failed to resolve anti-monopoly worries - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

China: Qualcomm failed to resolve anti-monopoly worries

BEIJING (AP) - China's government says tech giant Qualcomm Inc. failed to resolve anti-monopoly regulators' concerns about its proposed takeover of NXP Semiconductors in a case seen as a possible casualty of U.S.-Chinese trade tensions.

The State Administration for Market Regulation's announcement Friday followed a government spokesman's denial that a lengthy anti-monopoly review, which prompted Qualcomm to drop its bid this week, was linked to Beijing's tariff dispute with Washington.

The regulator said on its website a plan submitted by Qualcomm "cannot resolve competition concerns." It gave no other details.

Qualcomm dropped the $44 billion bid Wednesday when its agreement expired without Chinese approval. The delay following U.S. and European approval prompted suggestions Beijing was using the case as leverage in its spiraling dispute with Washington.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 10 more ex-students sue Ohio State over sex abuse by doctor

    10 more ex-students sue Ohio State over sex abuse by doctor

    Friday, July 27 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-07-27 04:20:34 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-07-27 04:25:50 GMT
    Ten more former students are suing Ohio State University over alleged sexual misconduct by a now-dead team doctor, accusing the school of 'institutional indifference' about students' safety and rights.More >>
    Ten more former students are suing Ohio State University over alleged sexual misconduct by a now-dead team doctor, accusing the school of 'institutional indifference' about students' safety and rights.More >>

  • Troopers: Suspect in Arizona rookie's death was mentally ill

    Troopers: Suspect in Arizona rookie's death was mentally ill

    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-07-26 13:54:44 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-07-27 04:25:48 GMT
    Arizona's public safety department director says a rookie state trooper still in training was fatally shot and a second trooper was wounded in a fight with a suspect along a highway in a Phoenix suburb.More >>
    Arizona's public safety department director says a rookie state trooper still in training was fatally shot and a second trooper was wounded in a fight with a suspect along a highway in a Phoenix suburb.More >>

  • White House defends decision to bar CNN reporter from event

    White House defends decision to bar CNN reporter from event

    Thursday, July 26 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-07-26 12:52:28 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-07-27 04:25:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...
    A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>
    A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly