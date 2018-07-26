23andMe could be using your DNA for drug research

A DNA-testing company is partnering with a pharmaceutical company to help find cures for certain diseases.

The pro is that this could speed up the development of disease-curing drugs. However, doctors are asking what happens to customer’s privacy?

“We want to make sure that they do it, that they use it in the right way in respecting the patient’s right and informing the patient, the people, what they’re going to be using their DNA for,” says American Family Clinic’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ben Barlow.

23andMe is partnering with GlaxoSmithKline, a large pharmaceutical company. They hope to expedite the development of drugs that can cure cancer, Parkinson’s and other diseases. One big hurdle researchers run into is finding enough people to donate samples. This partnership solves that problem.

“It’s exciting and we’re all for research into finding cures for diseases earlier and that this is a potential to help with that, as long as they do it the right way,” said Dr. Barlow.

Meaning respecting the customer’s privacy. 23andMe offers a way for customers to opt out of making their data available for research. There are two categories to opt out of—one for your data being used for the company’s internal research and another for your data being shared with the company’s partners. But with this partnership, doctors are raising more questions.

“Could it hurt people if now people know about the diseases and the prospect of having the disease as they age and what companies will have access to this information?”

A statement from a 23andMe spokesperson reads:

Participating in 23andMe research is always voluntary and requires customers to affirmatively consent to participate. Over 80% of our customers choose to participate in our research. For those who did provide consent, their information will be de-identified and aggregated into summary statistics, so no single individual will be identifiable to GSK. If a customer consents to participate in 23andMe Research, we clearly state that their de-identified data may be used to identify potential areas or targets for therapeutics development and to conduct or support the development of drugs, diagnostics or devices and may be done so in collaboration with third parties. We also sent an email to our customers to notify them of our collaboration with GSK.

23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki says this about the partnership:

I hear regularly from customers that they want to be part of a solution that is improving health care. We all have some disease or health issue that we care about. 23andMe has created a research platform to enable customers to actively participate in research — to not wait for solutions to appear, but for people to come together and make discoveries happen. By working with GSK, we believe we will accelerate the development of breakthroughs. Our genetic research — powered by millions of customers who have agreed to contribute — combined with GSK’s expertise in drug discovery and development, gives us the best chance for success.

GSK has invested $300 million into a four-year-deal.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.