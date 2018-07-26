Yankees slugger Judge breaks wrist, out 3 weeks - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Yankees slugger Judge breaks wrist, out 3 weeks

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts after being hit by a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, July 26, 2018, in New York. The Yankees won 7-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts after being hit by a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, July 26, 2018, in New York. The Yankees won 7-2.

NEW YORK (AP) - Yankees slugger Aaron Judge sustained a fractured right wrist when he was hit by a fastball and is expected to miss three weeks, overshadowing New York's 7-2 victory Thursday night against the Kansas City Royals.

The Yankees said Judge had a chip fracture and that no surgery has been recommended.

The team estimated it would be about three weeks before Judge could swing the bat in a game.

Normally an All-Star outfielder, Judge was the designated hitter. He winced when he was stung by a pitch from Jakob Junis in the first inning, got an infield hit the next time up and then was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the fourth.

Judge is hitting .285 with 26 home runs and 61 RBIs.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • White House defends decision to bar CNN reporter from event

    White House defends decision to bar CNN reporter from event

    Thursday, July 26 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-07-26 12:52:28 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-07-27 05:05:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...
    A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>
    A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>

  • Administration: 1,820 children reunited after border split

    Administration: 1,820 children reunited after border split

    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:43 AM EDT2018-07-26 06:43:27 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-07-27 05:05:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants seeking asylum Natalia Oliveira da Silva and her daughter, Sara, 5, hug as they wait at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, the girl had been at a she...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants seeking asylum Natalia Oliveira da Silva and her daughter, Sara, 5, hug as they wait at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, the girl had been at a she...

    Attention will now shift largely to the hundreds of children whose parents may have been deported and to how much time reunified parents in the United States should have to decide if they want to seek asylum.

    More >>

    Attention will now shift largely to the hundreds of children whose parents may have been deported and to how much time reunified parents in the United States should have to decide if they want to seek asylum.

    More >>

  • California fire burns homes, injures firefighters, civilians

    California fire burns homes, injures firefighters, civilians

    Thursday, July 26 2018 2:41 AM EDT2018-07-26 06:41:54 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 1:04 AM EDT2018-07-27 05:04:58 GMT
    (Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). A firefighter watches as the Cranston fire grows to more 1,200 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest above Hemet, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.(Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). A firefighter watches as the Cranston fire grows to more 1,200 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest above Hemet, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

    The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush. 

    More >>

    The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly