FIRST ALERT: Rain chances return early next week

I hope you had the opportunity to see Mars tonight with mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow, the temperatures start in the upper 60s and rise into the lower 90s by the afternoon hours. There will be more stickiness to the air to the north of I-20 where a 30 percent chance for showers and storms exists as a front moves in later in the day. I think most areas will be able to see the full moon and also a bright Mars that will be even closer to the moon. Actually, Mars is supposed to be the closes to earth in 15 years on July 31.

On Saturday, storm chances climb to 20 percent and temperatures remain similar. The weather looks good for those going to the Counting Crows concert at Oak Mountain.

It gets stickier this weekend and especially next week as a front approaches and then stalls out because of a blocking pattern setting up. I have a 30 percent rain chance on Sunday, 50 percent on Monday, 70 percent on Tuesday and 50 percent the rest of the week.

