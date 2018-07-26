3 Gadsden candidates disqualified due to ethics law

Three candidates in Gadsden's upcoming city election have been disqualified for failing to meet requirements of the state ethics law.

One candidate, Michael Shell, was running for mayor. He was defeated in 2014 when he ran against incumbent Sherman Guyton, who won without a runoff. Shell's 2018 campaign appeared modeled after that of Donald Trump, complete with red hats that said "Make Gadsden Grow Again."

City clerk Iva Nelson confirmed she received a letter from the Ethics Commission saying she and two other candidates, Catherine Hood of District 1 and Warren Dates of District 2, were found "non-compliant" with the state ethics law. That law requires first time candidates for public office to file a form with a commission by a deadline, and late filing can be grounds for disqualification.

Gadsden's city elections are set for August 28th. Guyton and six of the seven council members are seeking re-election. Councilman Bob Echols, the last original member of the first council in 1986, is not seeking re-election.

