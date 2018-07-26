Owner of cemetery with open vault responds to complaints

The owner of a McCalla Cemetery has some choice words about complaints over a vault sticking out of a grave.

That owner is well-known for running a popular blues club in Bessemer.

WBRC aired a story Wednesday about an exposed vault at Pine Hill Cemetery, which Henry “Gip” Gipson owns. He didn’t return our call then. But Thursday, we spoke with him at the cemetery.

Gipson said he thinks it's OK for people to see an exposed vault. He said it was exposed because he dug into the grave when someone was going to buy the space. However, the potential buyer backed up, and "it's going to stay open until I get ready to close it," Gipson said.

But Thursday, the vault was covered over.

Still, it was just a few minutes later when he was confronted with a number of other charges of neglect.

“Seems like a tree or something has fell down or something and we can't get to our loved ones to attend to their grave and this is ridiculous,” says Monica Braggs.

The brush is so thick you can't even see her family members' headstones. There's also tomb stones slung up against a tree. Gipson says the problems are partly due to his age - he's 98 - and lack of funds.

But Gipson still runs Gip's place - a popular blues club that he says people from all over the world come to visit.

“Why don't you get them to come and help you clean the cemetery off if they can come to Gip's Juke Joint and keep it up,” Braggs asked him.

Gipson didn't have answer for Braggs, but he did agree take a close look at the grave sites of her relatives.

Afterwards, Gipson said he's willing to clean the area, but Braggs doesn’t believe it.

