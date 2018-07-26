Former B'ham police officer charged with being sexually involved with suspect

A former Birmingham police officer has been arrested and charged for an ethics violation.
Eric Terrance Grimes resigned and was arrested this afternoon. Detective Johnny Williams says Grimes' alleged crime involves being sexually involved with a suspect he was investigating.
Grimes posted bond about an hour after he was booked.
This story is developing.
