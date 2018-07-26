Hoover PD warns Trace Crossing residents of feral hogs

The Hoover Police Department is warning residents in the Trace Crossing area to be on the look out for feral hogs.

They say there have been a few reported sightings in recent days. Animal control and wildlife experts are in process of setting traps for the animals.

Here are some safety tips from Hoover police:

1. Do not try to pet or get close to the animal. Wild hogs will generally try to avoid contact with humans, but may become aggressive if surprised, especially if their young are present.

2. If you are walking your dog, do not let the dog run and bark at the wild hog. This may cause the hog to feel threatened and become aggressive.

3. If you encounter a hog while walking or running, turn around or reroute your walk to avoid them. If this is not possible keep a safe distance and wait for the hog to leave before proceeding.

4. Call us immediately and give an exact location to the dispatcher.

