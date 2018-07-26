Hoover HS principal testifies before Federal Commission on School Safety

Hoover High School principal Don Hulin took center stage in Washington D.C. today, testifying before the Federal Commission on School Safety.

Alabama native and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Session is a member of the commission, along with the U.S. Secretaries of Education and Human Services.

Hulin has been Hoover High School’s principal for 10 years, but he plans to step down soon. He told Sessions and others on the commission that school resource officers are critical to protecting students.

Hulin said the school beefed up security at Hoover's two campuses after the Parkland high school shooting. The school increased its numbers of SROs to four, based on security flaws.

Hulin says Hoover High was not built for safety concerns. He says he and his teachers can't make those determinations, it has be law enforcement. He says those schools who don't have SROs are at risk.

"In refection those schools were more vulnerable to a safety event by not having trained resource officers on campus. Incredibly I have four SROs on my two campuses. Wish I had more," Hulin said.

Hulin added that resource officers are more than just “cops.” They develop important relationships and trust with students by just saying good morning each day. This relationship could be critical in getting information to prevent a violent confrontation.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.