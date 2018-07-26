Full-time SROs hired for Jemison schools

Both Jemison school campuses will have full-time SROs for the first time when the new school year starts.

One of those school resource officers will be Cpl. Floyd Glass, who was certified last week after a training session in Huntsville.

"You don't know what kind of home life these kids have. You don't know what they go home to every day," Glass said.

Glass says the training taught him to develop relationships with students which can be critical to stop a possible violent act.

"You can't reach every student out there but if you can make a difference in a child's life I feel like my jobs accomplish," Glass said.

Jemison has two campuses for four schools.

After the Parkland high school shooting, Jemison Police Chief Shane Fulmer put in temporary SROs. Now the county school board is helping cover the cost but it still cost the police department $20,000-$30,000.

"We want to be able to be there to handle a situation rather it be at school, rather it involve bullying or anything of that kind," Fulmer said.

Chief Fulmer and Cpl. Glass are hoping for a quite year but are ready if the worse could happens.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.