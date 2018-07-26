Bills' McCoy focused on football, not police investigation - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bills' McCoy focused on football, not police investigation

By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) - Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy repeatedly deflected questions regarding allegations of being involved in bloodying his ex-girlfriend, and said he was focused solely on being ready for training camp and the upcoming season.

McCoy addressed the police investigation directly just once by saying "it's an active investigation and I'll leave it at that." McCoy then turned his attention to football by saying he wants to be a good teammate and leader.

McCoy spoke Thursday about an hour before the Bills opened training camp in suburban Rochester. It was the first time the nine-year NFL veteran has spoken publicly some two weeks since being accused of playing a role in his ex-girlfriend being injured during a home invasion at a house McCoy owns in the Atlanta suburbs.

McCoy previously denied any involvement in the home invasion and other allegations posted on social media by a woman who appeared to be a friend of his ex-girlfriend.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane says McCoy is in camp and "ready to roll," and doesn't foresee that changing based on conversations the team's had with the NFL, which is holding its own investigation into the allegations.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

