Medicare program at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center remains at risk of being terminated

Brookwood Baptist Medical Center reamins at risk of no longer being a Medicare/Medicaid provider.

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services sent a public notice to Brookwood on Thursday informing Brookwood of the involuntary termination of the previous agreement. The termination would become effective on August 9 if conditions are not met.

The CMS listed three conditions of participation Brookwood does not meet. The Medicare program will not make payment for hospital services to patients who are admitted after August 9.

The CMS initially contacted Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in late May with conditions of participation that needed addressing. The hospital submitted a plan to the CMS to correct the practices shortly afterward.

Brookwood Baptist Medical Center released the following statement:

Brookwood Baptist Medical Center submitted a Plan of Correction to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid to address all findings identified in the recent survey completed on July 10, 2018. We await CMS’ follow up survey to validate the actions outlined in our Plan of Correction. Brookwood Baptist Medical Center takes patient safety very seriously and is committed to continuous improvement in quality measures and safety procedures.

The new full letter can be viewed below.

